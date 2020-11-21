Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $814.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

