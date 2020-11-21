Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 654,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,224,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,393,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,347,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $61.40 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

