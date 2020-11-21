Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $357,225.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Peter Bauer sold 17,601 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $880,050.00.

MIME stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 174.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after buying an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,488,000 after buying an additional 61,763 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 44.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 513,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,662,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mimecast by 21.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 233,738 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

