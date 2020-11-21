Morgan Stanley Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $53.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus restated a buy rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.88.

MET stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

