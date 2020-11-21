Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

