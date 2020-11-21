MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

MOR stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

