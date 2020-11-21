Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after buying an additional 72,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 73,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

