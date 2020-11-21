Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Naspers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NPSNY opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and Internet platforms.

