National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$30.00

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.86.

Get Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) alerts:

TSE:CWB opened at C$29.32 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$15.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.77.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.8799998 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell bought 4,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$658,086.

About Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.