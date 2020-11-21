National Bank Financial Trims OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Target Price to C$4.00

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

OGC opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. OceanaGold Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.01.

In related news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,960.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

