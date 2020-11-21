nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $93.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get nCino alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $859,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,956,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,912,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,004,000.

nCino stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. nCino has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.32.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.