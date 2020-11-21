Needham & Company LLC Boosts Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $14.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

