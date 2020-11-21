Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NOPMF. CIBC upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.