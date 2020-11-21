Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball Acquires 69,150 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball purchased 69,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $232,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.53 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.03.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.
