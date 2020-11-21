Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Steven D. Heinemann Sells 29,606 Shares of Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $90,298.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,960.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $3.05 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,321 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 3.16% of Network-1 Technologies worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

