NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £2,366,700 in Stock

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total value of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,662 ($87.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,252.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,573.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.13).

NXT has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered NEXT plc (NXT.L) to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,257.08 ($68.68).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

