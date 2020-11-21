NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells $90,273.75 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.