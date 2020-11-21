Nord/LB Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) a €18.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HHFA. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.90 ($22.24).

Shares of ETR HHFA opened at €18.00 ($21.18) on Wednesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a one year high of €25.14 ($29.58). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

