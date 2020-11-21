Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NENTF opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.13. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

