NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Scotiabank

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $12.75 to $13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NWHUF stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $10.08.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.