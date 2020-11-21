NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. Analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NorthWestern by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NorthWestern by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

