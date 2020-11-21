Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Director Anthony Edward Dobranowski Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Director Anthony Edward Dobranowski sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$19,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,090.23.

Anthony Edward Dobranowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Anthony Edward Dobranowski sold 8,181 shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$6,626.61.

Shares of NRI stock opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$1.20.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a healthcare company, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, and dermatology in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

