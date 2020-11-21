Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.37. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

