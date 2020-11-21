Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 44.37%.

OCSI opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.88. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCSI. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

