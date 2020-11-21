OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $24.51 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
