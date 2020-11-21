OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $24.51 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,316,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $118,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock worth $24,436,166.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

