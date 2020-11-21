ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 510,933.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 239,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 198,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

