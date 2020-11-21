Origo (OGO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $538,519.00

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Origo has a market cap of $4.34 million and $538,519.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origo has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Origo token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00400582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $521.95 or 0.02802635 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official website is origo.network

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.