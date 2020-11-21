Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Announces Earnings Results

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($2.74), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.
Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75.
In related news, CEO John T. Mcgrath purchased 8,584 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Also, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Insiders have purchased 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845 in the last ninety days.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
