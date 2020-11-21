Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Announces Earnings Results

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($2.74), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcgrath purchased 8,584 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Also, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Insiders have purchased 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845 in the last ninety days.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

