Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $313.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.21.

Shares of PANW opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average of $241.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $295.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

