Pantos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Pantos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $49,072.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00028516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00156960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00942949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00234805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00094573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00359704 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,624,559 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

