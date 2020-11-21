Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.71.

Get Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) alerts:

POU opened at C$3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$7.90.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.