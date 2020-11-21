Park National (PRK) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Park National (NYSE: PRK) is one of 167 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Park National to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 22.83% 10.71% 1.17% Park National Competitors 15.09% 8.37% 0.85%

Park National has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park National and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $457.69 million $102.70 million 15.95 Park National Competitors $7.47 billion $1.56 billion 10.15

Park National’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Park National is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Park National and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A Park National Competitors 2760 7822 6298 337 2.24

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Park National’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Park National has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Park National pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Park National competitors beat Park National on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. The company also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, it offers aircraft financing and asset management services. The company operates 125 financial service offices, including 138 automated teller machines. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

