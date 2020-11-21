Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) vs. Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Head-To-Head Review

Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet 0.52% 10.07% 4.93%

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Zimmer Biomet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $7.98 billion 3.79 $1.13 billion $7.87 18.54

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Zimmer Biomet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A Zimmer Biomet 1 5 16 2 2.79

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $152.57, indicating a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pathfinder Cell Therapy Company Profile

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and office based technology products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

