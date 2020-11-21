PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Major Shareholder Matthew Sirovich Sells 100,000 Shares

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 100,000 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.02.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PAVmed by 179.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in PAVmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PAVmed by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PAVmed by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

