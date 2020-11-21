PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $4.26 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $285.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.