Pennon Group’s (PEGRF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PEGRF. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of PEGRF opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

