Pi Financial Analysts Give Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) a C$1.10 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$1.10 price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) alerts:

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) stock opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. Superior Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.