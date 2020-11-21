Pi Financial Boosts Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Price Target to C$1.50

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) had its price objective upped by Pi Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) stock opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.97. The company has a market cap of $71.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.18. Revival Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45.
About Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V)
