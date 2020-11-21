Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,718 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,848 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $86,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.

NYSE:PXD opened at $95.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

