Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PPHI stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Positive Physicians has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Positive Physicians Company Profile
