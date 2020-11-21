Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Boosted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 159.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of PLD opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

