Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,059,000 after buying an additional 116,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 108.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Biogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 49.0% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.55. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

