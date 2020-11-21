Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AON were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AON by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.33.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $198.67 on Friday. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

