Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen Sells 3,100 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Storage alerts:

On Thursday, October 8th, Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,331,850.00.

PSTG opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480,352 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,302,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.