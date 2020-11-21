Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.87 EPS

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QIWI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.