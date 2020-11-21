Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of QLGN opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.57. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLGN. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Qualigen Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

