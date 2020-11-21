Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RAIFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Raiffeisen Bank International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

