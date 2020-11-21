Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,629,000 after buying an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after buying an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,099,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $98.86 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.