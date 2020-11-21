Reviewing Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) & Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Twin Vee PowerCats’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $5.39 million 6.73 -$8.62 million ($10.46) -0.67 Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Twin Vee PowerCats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Applied DNA Sciences and Twin Vee PowerCats, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied DNA Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 204.96%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -304.46% -180.24% -101.70% Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Applied DNA Sciences beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA. It also provides Smart DNA, a tagging solution for vehicle and home asset marking, as well as for commercial and government use; Beacon locked optical markers, which create a protected covert screening tool that can be adapted to packaging, security labels, and highÂ-value assets through inks, varnishes, and coatings; and SigNify IF portable DNA readers. In addition, the company offers Applied DNA Sciences Portal, a software platform that enables customers to manage the security of company-marked goods; and DNA Transfer Systems and Cannabis Tracking System for real-time monitoring. Further, it provides CertainT Supply Chain Platform that provides proof of product claims for materials, items, or products; and Triathlon PCR systems that allow for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. Additionally, the company offers contract research services; and various RNA based drug and biologic customers for preclinical studies. It also develops tests in virology, for the detection of COVID-19, and in oncology, for the detection and enumeration of invasive circulating tumor cells. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc. and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

