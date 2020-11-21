Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBBN. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of RBBN opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $854.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.